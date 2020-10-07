• Chinese authorities arrested 12 Hong Kong democracy activists who were fleeing the city in a speedboat in the South China Sea. Those arrested have been denied bail, held without charge in a Chinese detention center and barred from meeting their lawyers. Beijing claims those arrested were “separatists,” a crime which can carry the death sentence in “egregious cases.”
(“For 12 Hong Kong Protesters Caught As Sea, Trial in China Is Likely,” New York Times, Sept. 29, 2020; “12 Hong Kong Protesters Held Incommunicado,” Human Rights Watch Sept. 28, 2020)
• An investigation by Britain’s Channel 4 uncovered a scheme by the 2016 Trump campaign to actively discourage 3.5 million African-Americans from voting in key battleground states. They were targeted with negative Hillary Clinton ads on Facebook. The secret effort concentrated on 16 swing states, several narrowly won by Trump after the black Democrat vote collapsed.
(“Trump 2016 Campaign Targeted 3.5 Million Black Americans to Deter Them From Voting,” Guardian, Sept. 28, 2020)
• The U.S. labor movement, on the defensive and losing membership since the days of Ronald Reagan, is looking for a rebound with Joe Biden’s campaign after losing union voters to Donald Trump in key battleground states four years ago. Biden, with his ties to Obama and blue-collar appeal, is working to recapture union households on Nov. 3.
(“What’s at Stake for Labor? Everything,” In These Times, Sept. 22, 2020)
This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.