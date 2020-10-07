White Supremacist Trump Allies Threaten Intimidation and Violence at Election Polls

Donald Trump’s refusal to condemn white supremacists during the Sept. 29 presidential debate, and blaming “antifa and the left​” for violence, was interpreted by racist militia and vigilante groups as a warm embrace. When Trump asked Fox News moderator Chris Wallace, “who would you like me to condemn?” Democratic candidate Joe Biden could be heard saying, “Proud Boys.” Trump responded by saying: “Proud Boys — stand back and stand by.” Members of the group quickly adopted Trump’s phrase as their new slogan and considered the president’s remarks as a green light to incite further violence. When Proud Boys members gather they often carry firearms, bats and wear protective gear, and some have been convicted of assaulting anti-racist protesters.

In recent months, Trump and his supporters have called for military veterans and off-duty police to come out on election day to monitor the polling stations in inner-city precincts for what the president describes as an election at risk of widespread fraud. Voting rights groups fear that this effort is actually intended to intimidate Democratic voters, targeting communities of color, which could provoke violence.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Adele Stan, director of People for the American Way’s Right-Wing Watch project. Here she discusses rising concern that Trump’s call for the support of armed white supremacist groups during the election, combined his refusal to agree to a peaceful transfer of power if he should lose, could result in an attempt to stop the vote counts in some battleground states and steal the election.