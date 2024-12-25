Climate Activists’ Protest Demands NY Gov. Hochul Sign ‘Make Polluters Pay’ Bill Before Year Ends

Interview with Michael Richardson, an activist with Third Act Upstate New York, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

From Dec. 10-12, dozens of elder and youth activists gathered for a protest in the War Room outside New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office at the state Capitol in Albany, to pressure her to sign the Climate Change Superfund Act, known widely as the “make polluters pay” bill. Nineteen climate activists were arrested for engaging in non-violent civil disobedience during the protest action.

The legislation would require the largest fossil fuel companies to pay $3 billion a year for 25 years in compensation for the pollution they’ve emitted over the previous two decades. The money would help pay to repair damage from past climate-fueled storms and harden the state’s infrastructure to prepare for future storm destruction. If signed into law, the bill would also provide funding to address public health issues, such as asthma, which is exacerbated by fossil fuel’s toxic emissions.

The mid-December protest at the Capitol included a sit-in, teach-in, sing-in, and die-in, as well as a rousing rally where participants chanted “Make polluters pay!” Michael Richardson, with the elder-focused group Third Act, initiated the action with his friend Sheldon Pollock and the youth climate group, Fridays for Future NYC. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, a participant in the action, spoke with Richardson who explains what the bill would do and why he believes this protest action was necessary.

For more information, visit Third Act – New York at thirdact.org/upstate- ny

and Fridays for Future NYC at fridays4futurenyc.com.

