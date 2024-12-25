This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 25, 2024

United States war planners at the National Defense Strategy Commission—a bipartisan group tasked with reviewing America’s national defense strategies—are calling, in its most recent report, for the U.S. to develop a plan to engage in three possible future theaters of conflict in Ukraine, the Middle East, and the Indo Pacific. Trump’s response to this strategy will likely be unpredictable, contradictory and at time dangerously irrational as witnessed in his first four-year term in the White House.

(“China and North Korea Throw US War Plan Out the Window,” Foreign Policy, Dec. 2, 2024)

With the incoming Trump administration promising the largest mass deportation of immigrants in U.S. history, corporations and private equity firms invested in detention facilities and their suppliers are lining up for a huge payday. Stock prices of private prison corporations, Geo Group and CoreCivic soared after Trump’s election.

(“Guess Who Profits from Trump’s Deportation Plan? Private Equity Stands to Benefit,” Intercept, Dec. 4, 2024)

A week before Christmas Amazon delivery drivers and Starbucks baristas went on strike in several U.S. cities exerting pressure on the two companies to recognize them as unionized employees, or to meet demands to negotiate an initial labor contract.

(“Whole Foods Workers File for First Ever Union, Defying Amazon,” In These Times, Nov. 22, 2024)