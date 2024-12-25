Emboldened White Supremacist Hate Groups’ Threat Rises as Trump Takes Office

During his 2024 presidential election campaign, Donald Trump regularly stoked hate and fear targeting immigrants, communities of color and trans youth. As he prepares to be sworn into office in January, Trump has reiterated that he’ll follow through on his campaign pledge to pardon some or all of his 1,500 MAGA supporters charged with crimes related to the violent Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection that resulted in the deaths of 5 people and injuries to 174 police officers.

There’s growing concern that many of the right-wing hate groups, Christian nationalists and white supremacist armed militias that support Donald Trump will be emboldened by his return to the White House and could result in a dangerous increase in political violence targeting Trump’s perceived enemies.

In June, the Southern Poverty Law Center published a report titled, “The Year in Hate & Extremism 2023,” which documents the activities of more than 1,400 hate and antigovernment extremist organizations, the highest number of active white nationalist groups ever recorded by the SPLC. These record numbers coincide with a rise in direct actions targeting minority communities including Blacks, Jews, LGBTQ+ people, as well as libraries, schools and hospitals. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Rachel Carroll Rivas, interim director of the Southern Poverty Law Center’s Intelligence Project, who talks about the heightened level of concern regarding the threat posed by racist hate groups after Trump takes office in January.

For more information, visit the Southern Poverty Law Center at www.splcenter.org.

