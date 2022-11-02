Corporate Media’s Horse-Race Election Coverage Ignores Critical Issues Important to Voters

As corporate media news outlets cover the critical 2022 midterm election campaign, their focus invariably is on polls and personalities, rather than on the issues that most voters care about. As is usual their default coverage zooms in on sensational stories, scandals, insults and meaningless rhetoric. When Republican candidates spend millions of dollars to air venomous political ads that combine fear-mongering with race-baiting about an out-of-control crime wave and charge that Democrats are at fault, reporters generally repeat the charge without fact-checking the actual crime statistics. In fact, research has repeatedly shown that crime is rising faster in Republican, Trump-supporting states.

Although Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have proposed various plans that would cut or eliminate Social Security and Medicare, the media has shown very little interest in this explicit GOP threat to a vital program that millions of older Americans rely on.

Sadly, the spread of politically-driven disinformation in the 2022 election campaign continues virtually unchecked. A prime example can be seen with Elon Musk, who shortly after closing his Twitter purchase deal, re-tweeted a link to a homophobic conspiracy theory about the violent assault on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Andrew Lawrence, a senior researcher with Media Matters For America, who discusses the ways in which corporate media fails to adequately cover critical issues important to voters in the 2022 midterm election campaign.

