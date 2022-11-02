Progressives Can Play a Pivotal Role to Defeat Fascist Republicans in Midterm Election

Since Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign in 2015, the Republican party, aligned with extremist white supremacist and armed militia groups, have embraced political violence as a tactic to capture and hold on to political power. The latest violent incident involved Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband David, who was assaulted by a hammer-wielding intruder in the couple’s San Francisco home. When the suspect broke into the Pelosis’ home, the QAnon, MAGA conspiracy believer shouted, “Where is Nancy?” Police say the suspect intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage and break her kneecaps.

More than a few Republican candidates running in the midterm election, along with some conservative commentators, cracked jokes, using the attack on David Pelosi as a punchline in their campaign speeches and commentary. It’s not surprising that the party which has labeled the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as patriots and branded Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot and killed two unarmed racial justice protesters as a hero, would mock the violence targeting the House Speaker that they’ve demonized for decades.

In the days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Republican-aligned groups are posting men armed with guns at election ballot drop boxes and are launching new conspiracy theories to challenge the results of any election they lose. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Norman Solomon, co-founder of Roots Action.org and author, who explains why he believes progressive activists can play a pivotal role to defeat fascist Republicans in the 2022 midterm election.

For more information, visit Roots Action at rootsaction.org and Norman Solomon’s website at normansolomon.com.