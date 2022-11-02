This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Nov. 2, 2022

• In recent weeks, North Korea has launched seven missile tests in response to recent US and South Korea military exercises. State media published reports claiming the missiles, which landed in the sea between North Korea and Japan, were designed to carry tactical nuclear weapons.

(“North Korea Says Missile Launches Were Nuclear Attack Simulation on South,” BBC News, Oct. 11, 2022; “North Korea Tensions: Why is Kim Jong-Un Upping The Pressure,” BBC News, Oct. 25, 2022)

• For the first time since the murder of George Floyd, voters in greater Minneapolis will vote to elect a new district attorney. It’s a politically divisive race between reformer Mary Moriarty, a former chief public defender and retired judge Martha Holton Dimick, a former prosecutor endorsed by police unions and Mayor Jacob Frey. The candidates are running to replace outgoing County Attorney for Hennepin County Michael Freeman who faced intense criticism for his failure to hold police accountable for abusive behavior.

(“Two Years After George Floyd’s Murder, Who Will Be Minneapolis’ New Prosecutor,” Mother Jones, Oct. 11, 2022)

• After months of union organizing at an Amy’s Kitchen organic food manufacturing plant, the company shut down the factory in San Jose last July, laying off 300 workers. The plant closure came less than a year and half after the it had opened. In These Times magazine reports that the workers were engaged in a union drive with Unite HERE Local 19, which represents food service and hospitality workers in Silicon Valley.

(“Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.” In These Times, Oct. 21, 2022)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.