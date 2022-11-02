Polling Stations in Jails Provide Opportunity for Eligible Pre-Trial Detainees to Vote

A new report from the Sentencing Project found that 4.6 million people will be barred from voting in the 2022 midterm election due to a felony conviction. At the same time, Republican party initiated voter suppression laws and GOP-aligned armed militia groups’ presence at polling places designed to intimidate voters perceived to be voting for Democratic candidates, is growing in states across the U.S.

But another report highlights a bright spot in voting access in an unlikely place — some of the country’s largest jails. In addition to holding people with very short sentences, most jails are filled with people who have not yet been convicted of the crime for which they’re being held, many of whom are eligible to vote.

Now jails in Houston, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Joliet, Illinois, have established polling stations inside these institutions. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Wanda Bertram, communications strategist with the Prison Policy Initiative. Here, she cites some of the barriers that almost 600,000 incarcerated, but not convicted, citizens face in trying to vote and the upside for democracy when they can cast their ballots.

For more information, visit the Prison Policy Initiative at prisonpolicy.org.