Countering ‘Toxic Christianity’s’ Role in the Trump-Incited Capitol Attack

On Jan. 6, insurrectionists invaded the U.S. Capitol, roaming its halls, rifling through desks, and threatening to capture and kill both Republican and Democratic-elected leaders. The storming of the U.S. Capitol by domestic terrorists incited by Trump, resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

One phase of the invasion ended when Jake Angeli, known as the QAnon “shaman,” who wore a fur hat with bison horns, gathered a group of white men around the Senate dais to say a prayer before exiting. The men all bowed their heads meekly as Angeli prayed in the name of Jesus Christ.

That scene and others, like a giant Jesus 2020 flag flying from a Capitol balcony, and signs held by the rioters that said, “Jesus is my savior, Trump is my president,” did not surprise the Rev. Nathan Empsall, an Episcopal priest and campaigns director of Faithful America, a group which organizes online to reclaim Jesus from the religious right and white supremacists. In a conversation with Between The Lines Melinda Tuhus he spoke about his organization’s response to the attempted coup at the Capitol and the role of Christians in combating what he calls “toxic Christianity.”

Rev. Nathan Empsall is campaigns director with the group Faithful America.

For more information, visit Faithful America at faithfulamerica.org.