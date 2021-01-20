Trump’s GOP Enablers Must be Held Accountable for 4-Year Assault on Democracy

In the aftermath of the failed Jan. 6 Trump-incited coup attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, support for Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment has been growing, and a majority of Americans now want to see the former president barred from running for office in the future, according to recent polls.

But while once-reliable Trump sycophants have begun to distance themselves from the disgraced former president, it’s notable that even after the storming of the Capitol that killed 5 people, 148 Republican legislators — 139 members of the House and 8 senators —voted against certifying the Electoral College votes in one or more states, that, if they had enough votes would have overturned the results of the 2020 election.

These GOP lawmakers who persisted in repeating and giving credibility to Trump’s Big Lie about having had the election stolen from him, are being increasingly condemned by their colleagues, constituents and hometown newspapers. There are calls for their resignations or expulsion under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, that stipulates that if a person has engaged in an “insurrection or rebellion” against the U.S., they cannot hold public office. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sasha Abramsky, a journalist, author and regular contributor to The Nation Magazine’s “Signal to Noise” column. Here, he talks about the need for accountability for Republican party members who enabled Trump’s assault on democracy over the past four years.

Journalist and Nation Magazine columnist Sasha Abramsky’s books include “Jumping at Shadows: The Triumph of Fear and the End of the American Dream.”

For more information visit Sasha Abramsky’s author page at the Nation Magazine at thenation.com/ authors/sasha-abramsky and Sasha Abramsky’s website at sashaabramsky.com.