Between The Lines -Jan. 20, 2021 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 20, 2021Mara Verheyden-Hilliard: Urgent Need to Aggressively Investigate Capitol Insurrection Security FailureSasha Abramsky: Trump’s GOP Enablers Must be Held Accountable for 4-Year Assault on DemocracyThe Rev. Nathan Empsall: Countering ‘Toxic Christianity’s’ Role in the Trump-Incited Capitol AttackBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 20, 2021Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary