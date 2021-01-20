Urgent Need to Aggressively Investigate Capitol Insurrection Security Failure

The armed attack by thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, unsuccessfully attempted to prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election winners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Trump’s defeat. Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney voted for impeachment and blamed Trump for the violence that killed five people, including a Capitol Police officer. She asserted, “The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president.”

Many questions are still unanswered as to why, with so much advance warning about the intentions of Trump supporters to bring weapons to Washington, D.C. and assault the Capitol, additional security measures weren’t taken to protect legislators and police. Reports also indicate that ex-military and police were among the Capitol rioters.

The Partnership for Civil Justice Fund and the Center for Protest Law and Litigation have launched a massive investigation into the communications, planning, memos, personnel, logs and other documents operational plans to fully understand the cause of the security failure and expose any law enforcement or high-level government collusion with the violent mob — as well as prevent future attacks by extreme right-wing domestic terrorists and white supremacists. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, co-founder and executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, who summarizes the importance of conducting an aggressive independent investigation, while resisting further restrictions on civil liberties.

Learn more about the Fund’s call for an independent investigation into security failures that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

For more information about Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, visit justiceonline.org.