• For nearly two months, India’s farmers have blockaded streets in New Delhi to demand the repeal of the new agricultural privatization law pushed through by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Small farmers afraid of losing social safety net protections constitutes the most serious challenge yet to Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.

(“India’s Highest Court Suspends Implementation of New Farm Laws,” Associated Press, Jan. 12, 2021; “India’s Farmers Defy Modi’s Plans for Revamping the Economy,” Wall Street Journal, Dec. 4, 2020)