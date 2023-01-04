International BDS Movement Challenges Israel’s New Ultranationalist, Far Right Government

As the most extreme, ultranationalist far-right government in Israel’s history took power in the new year, two groups inside Israel that support Palestinian rights were joined by progressive Jewish organizations in the U.S., Germany, the U.K., South Africa, Australia, France, Ireland and Canada to issue an open letter denouncing the new government. Headlined, “Fascism strengthens Israeli apartheid – The masks are off with the far-right movement in the Israeli government,” the letter stated, “…We do not draw a line between the old and the new. Successive Israeli governments have never created a state for all of its inhabitants and citizens. The Palestinian people have always been excluded – diminished and considered ‘infiltrators’ and strangers in their land since 1948.”

The letter called for support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, a non-violent campaign initiated by Palestinian civil society groups advocating for Palestinians’ right of return to their lands; the safeguarding of the lives of Israeli Jews who resist the targeting of Palestinians, and the protection of all LGBTQ+ individuals whose rights are already being targeted by the far-right movement.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Ofer Neiman, a Jewish Israeli citizen and member of the group Boycott from Within, one of the signatories to the letter, that represents Israelis who support the BDS movement. Here he talks about the importance of that campaign and why the new extremist government may actually weaken support for the occupation and Israeli apartheid.

Learn more about the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign by visiting Boycott From Within Israel at boycottisrael.info, Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Movement at bdsmovement.net and The Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions at icahd.org.