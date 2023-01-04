Between The Lines – Jan. 4, 2023 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Jan. 4, 2023 – Full ShowListen to the full show here January 4, 2023 Ofer Neiman: International BDS Movement Challenges Israel’s New Ultranationalist, Far Right GovernmentJohn Feffer: Democrats’ Abandonment of Working Families a Major Factor in Rise of the RightChip Gibbons: As U.S. Pursues Julian Assange Extradition, Press Freedom Groups Demand DOJ Drop ChargesBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Jan. 4, 2023Listen to the full show here Subscribe to our Weekly Summary