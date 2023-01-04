Democrats’ Abandonment of Working Families a Major Factor in Rise of the Right

While most of the extremist right-wing candidates that former President Donald Trump endorsed for the U.S. Senate, House and secretary of state offices were defeated in the 2022 midterm election, many others won their races. On Jan. 3, Republicans took control of the U.S. House of Representatives, the same party where 139 representatives and 8 senators voted to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory on Jan. 6, 2021, just hours after a violent insurrection resulted in the deaths of 5 people and hundreds of injuries to Capitol Police.

The more than 150 GOP election deniers who won seats in the 118th House, exceed the 139 House Republicans who voted to promote Trump’s big lie on Jan. 6, now constituting a little more than one-third of all House members.

While many democracy defending activists were pleased that the predicted Republican midterm red tsunami did not come to pass, it’s also true that many members of the Republican pParty continue to embrace white supremacy and an authoritarian ideology that has not been defeated — and still attracts support and votes from millions of Americans. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with author John Feffer, director of Foreign Policy In Focus at the Institute for Policy Studies, who examines what motivates far-right voters, and how progressive and pro-democracy activists can craft arguments and policies to win them over.