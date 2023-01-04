As U.S. Pursues Julian Assange Extradition, Press Freedom Groups Demand DOJ Drop Charges

WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, who is battling extradition from Britain to the United States where he is wanted on criminal charges, has submitted an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights. Assange has been charged by U.S. authorities for WikiLeak’s publication of hundreds of thousands of classified Pentagon documents and diplomatic cables in 2010 and 2011, exposing U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan and embarrassing diplomatic abuses.

In June 2012, Assange took refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy and remained there for seven years to avoid extradition to Sweden to face sexual assault charges, that were later dropped. After Assange was evicted from Ecuador’s embassy in April 2019, he was arrested by British authorities and remains at Belmarsh Prison in London.

On Dec. 8, more than 20 press freedom, civil liberties and international human rights groups sent an open letter to the U.S. Justice Department, calling for the charges against Assange to be dropped out of concern that the prosecution of the WikiLeaks founder under the Espionage Act “would set a harmful legal precedent and deliver a damaging blow to press freedom.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Chip Gibbons, policy director with Defending Rights and Dissent, one of the groups signing the letter, who explains why he believes the prosecution of Julian Assange poses a grave threat to investigative journalism and freedom of the press.

