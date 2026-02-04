Minnesota Shows the Country How to Effectively Resist ICE Violence

A growing number of Americans who are witnessing the lethal brutality of Donald Trump’s ICE secret police force across the country, believe that the people of Minnesota are a critical line of defense against an authoritarian federal government determined to destroy the rule of law and democracy. After ICE agents killed Renee Good and Alex Pretti, a third shootin, dozens of incidents where citizens and non-citizens were violently attacked without provocation, the arrest of peaceful ICE observers and the abduction of a 5-year-old boy, tens of thousands of people in Minnesota have demonstrated extraordinary courage and resilience by putting their freedom and very lives on the line by resisting tyranny in the streets of their own neighborhoods.

On two consecutive Fridays, Jan. 23 and 30, large numbers of Minnesotans from all walks of life participated in a general strike and work stoppage under the banner of “ICE Out of Minnesota.” At the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport, local police arrested about 100 faith leaders on Jan. 23 demonstrating against ICE violence, while dozens of cities across the U.S. have organized Minnesota solidarity protests in recent weeks.

While the harsh rhetoric from the Trump White House may have changed slightly, the reality of repression on the ground in Minnesota hasn’t. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Pastor Doug Pagitt, executive director of the Minneapolis-based organization Vote Common Good. Here he talks about the brave determination of people in his state standing up to Trump regime violence and his advice to people across the country on how best to prepare for similar assaults on their communities.

For more information, visit Vote Common Good at votecommongood. com.