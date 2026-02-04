Between The Lines – Feb. 4, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Feb. 4, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here February 4, 2026Pastor Doug Pagitt: Minnesota Shows the Country How to Effectively Resist ICE ViolenceSteve Descano: National Coalition of Local Prosecutors Target Federal Lawbreakers to Enforce AccountabilitySilvia Baldwin: Starbucks Workers Union Enters Third Month of Unfair Labor Practice StrikeBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 4, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary