This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Feb. 4, 2026

In mid-January Syria’s new government’s army overran positions of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (or SDF), the same militia that had years earlier defeated the ISIS insurgency in northeast Syria. Government forces quickly recaptured nearly two-thirds of SDF territory. But according to the Christian Science Monitor what was striking was not just a change in the balance of power on the ground in Syria, but a dramatic shift in Washington.

(“Syria’s Army is Dimming the Kurds Dream of Autonomy, as US Looks On,” Christian Science Monitor, Jan. 23, 2026; “Syrian Army Offensive Overjoys Some, Leaves Others with ‘Existential’ Fear,” Al-Jazeera, Jan. 27, 2026)

Two years ago, the Michigan Democratic primary for the state’s US Senate seat was easily won by the party establishment’s endorsed candidate Elissa Slotkin, who went on to defeat a Trump backed GOP candidate in November.

(“Most Interesting Primary of 2026,” American Prospect, Jan. 6, 2026)

A recent court ruling has cleared the way for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (or ICE) to resume using states’ Medicaid data to locate undocumented immigrants residing in the country. Although a ruling in the case is not final, immigrants — including those who are adhering to procedures for applying for asylum — will have to weigh the benefits of gaining health coverage against the risk that enrolling in Medicaid could make them or their family members easier for ICE to find.

(“ICE is Using Medicaid Data to Find Out Where Immigrants Live,” Stateline, Jan. 20, 2026)