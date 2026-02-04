Starbucks Workers Union Enters Third Month of Unfair Labor Practice Strike

Since Nov. 13 of last year, 12,000 Starbucks workers from 670 stores — out of 17,000 in the US — have been on strike in an effort to pressure the company to return to the bargaining table. Since the first Starbucks Workers United union local was organized at a store in Buffalo, New York in December 2021, the union has grown and is still adding new stores weekly.

The union’s demands include: increasing staffing levels, as too few workers at stores leads to longer wait times for customers, higher-take-home pay to provide all workers a living wage and resolution of hundreds of outstanding unfair labor practice charges for company union busting. The union says Starbucks has committed more labor law violations than any employer in modern history.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Silvia Baldwin, a barista who’s worked at a Starbucks store on the university of Pennsylvania campus in West Philadelphia for the past 3 1/2 years. She’s an elected bargaining delegate and a strike captain. Here she explains her decision to work at Starbucks and then to go out on strike — and what the union is demanding.