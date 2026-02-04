National Coalition of Local Prosecutors Target Federal Lawbreakers to Enforce Accountability

After ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed 37-year-old Minneapolis mother of three Renee Good on Jan. 7, Vice President J.D. Vance and other Trump regime officials stated that Ross and all ICE agents are “protected by absolute immunity” from prosecution. According to legal experts and constitutional scholars, this claim is false. In fact, ICE and Customs and Border Protection agents who engage in violent, illegal conduct on the job can face state criminal penalties, including prison time.

While the Department of Homeland Security has said there will be no investigation into Good’s death and have blocked the sharing of evidence with Minnesota prosecutors, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is considering filing state charges against ICE agent Ross. After CBP agents killed Minneapolis ICU nurse Alex Pretti on Jan. 24, the Department of Justice said its Civil Rights Division will be investigating the shooting, but just as in the Good case, the Trump administration has refused to cooperate with local officials.

In late January, a new national coalition of locally-elected prosecutors announced the formation of a new group, Fight Against Federal Overreach, an initiative to hold federal officials accountable when they break state laws, especially in states around the country where ICE and CBP agents are being deployed. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Fairfax County Virginia Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano, a co-founder of the new group, who talks about its mission amid growing concerns about warrantless entries, unlawful detentions and violent tactics employed in its raids and other local operations.

For more information, visit Fight Against Federal Overreach at federaloverreach.org.