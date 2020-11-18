• Fifteen Hong Kong opposition party lawmakers announced on Nov. 12 that they’ll resign en masse to protest the disqualification of four fellow pro-democracy legislators. The resignations followed Beijing’s top lawmaking body, the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, empowered Hong Kong’s government to bypass the local judiciary in order to ban any lawmakers deemed “unpatriotic” or considered to be conducting themselves in a manner that “endangers national security.”

