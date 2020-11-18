Trump Mass Firings at Pentagon: Retribution or Preparations for a Coup?

In the days following Donald Trump’s election loss to former Vice President Joe Biden, he refused to concede, saying the election was rigged and then fired or replaced four of the top officials at the Pentagon – Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Retired Navy Vice Adm. Joseph Kernan, undersecretary of defense for intelligence; Jen Stewart, chief of staff to the secretary of defense and Jon Rood, undersecretary of defense for policy, who resigned in February 2020. The president, has in the parlance of the military, “decapitated” the nation’s civilian military leadership. In their place, he has appointed a group of political sycophants who have neither the stature nor the experience to undertake these jobs.

While many observers dismiss the idea that the mass firings are preparations for a coup, there’s speculation that Trump’s action may be an act of retribution for what he viewed as disloyalty. One point of open conflict between the president and former Secretary Esper was his opposition to using the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty U.S. troops to American cities where mass racial justice protests were taking place in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd.

There’s also concern that the firings may have come in advance of a possible move by Trump to launch attacks on Iran or Venezuela before he leaves office in January. The New York Times reported on Nov. 16 that the president asked senior advisers about what options he had to take action against Iran’s main nuclear site. The next day the Trump regime announced a major troop withdrawal from both Afghanistan and Iraq. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Melvin Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy, who had a 42-year government career at the CIA and State Department. Here, Goodman speculates about the possible goal of President Trump’s mass Pentagon firings and the dangerous period ahead before he leaves office on Jan. 20.

Goodman is also an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University and author. His most recent book is titled, “American Carnage: The Wars of Donald Trump.”

For more information, visit the Center for International Policy at

internationalpolicy.org and Mel Goodman’s CIP webpage at

internationalpolicy.org/ melvin-goodman.