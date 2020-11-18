Trump Views Fox News as His Propaganda Channel. When it Veers Off-Script, He Retaliates.

Since entering politics, Donald Trump has had a long and positive relationship with Fox News. But when he gets annoyed at any demonstration of independence by network talking heads who don’t completely toe his line, he urges his millions of loyal supporters to switch to other even more right-wing slanted news stations.

When Fox was the first network to call Arizona for Joe Biden, Trump promoted a little-known cable news outlet called One America News Network and another conservative outlet, Newsmax. In recent days, OAN has broadcast videos that include false claims about the integrity of the election, and dishonest assertions that Trump won. These OAN reports have collectively been viewed more than one million times on YouTube.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Matt Gertz, senior fellow with Media Matters for America, who studies Trump’s relationship with Fox News. Here he explains that Trump’s promotion of other conservative networks is mostly smoke and mirrors.

For more information visit Media Matters for America at mediamatters.org and Media Matters for America: Matt Gertz articles at mediamatters.org/ author/matt-gertz.