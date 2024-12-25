UN Urged to Hold Israel Accountable for Horrifying War Crimes in Gaza

As 2024 comes to a close, the carnage inflicted by Israel on Palestinians living in Gaza is difficult to comprehend. Over the past 14 months of the war that began after the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped 240 hostages, Israel’s airstrikes and ground assault has now killed 45,000 Palestinians, up to 70 percent women and children. Ten thousand more of the dead are believed to be buried under tons of rubble, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Haunting assessments from the United Nations and international aid agencies conclude that nearly 70 percent of Gaza’s housing, schools and basic infrastructure have been destroyed by Israeli bombing or demolition, with only 36 percent of primary health centers still functioning. Due to Israel’s blockade of humanitarian food deliveries and medical aid, both starvation and disease are now widespread among the 2.3 million Palestinian residents of Gaza.

Despite the International Court of Justice investigation into charges that Israel is engaged in genocide in Gaza and arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court for Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and a Hamas commander for war crimes, the slaughter in Gaza continues. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Kathy Kelly, lifelong nonviolence activist and board president of the group World Beyond War. Here she talks about the catastrophic situation in Gaza and what an international network of peace organizations, Global Solidarity for Peace in Palestine, is asking of the UN to stop the killing in Gaza.

For more information, visit World Beyond War at worldbeyondwar.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Kathy Kelly (15:45) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.